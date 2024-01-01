Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50709 <br/>Lot #: 787 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> *BOOST* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2008 Nissan Altima

257,745 KM

Details Description

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Altima

12019426

2008 Nissan Altima

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,745KM
VIN 1N4AL21E38C114236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50709
  • Mileage 257,745 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50709
Lot #: 787
Reserve Price: $1,800
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*BOOST*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

2008 Nissan Altima