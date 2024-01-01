$1,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Nissan Altima
2008 Nissan Altima
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
257,745KM
VIN 1N4AL21E38C114236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 50709
- Mileage 257,745 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50709
Lot #: 787
Reserve Price: $1,800
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*BOOST*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 Nissan Altima