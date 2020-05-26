2008 Nissan Altima

+ taxes & licensing
587-892-6372
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition Nissan Altima 2.5 SL - Fully loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, Power everything, Heated leather seats, Cruise control, Bluetooth calling, Bose Audio, Radio (AM FM, 6CD, Aux, USB), Sunroof, Tinted windows & much more! Comes with FREE WARRANTY and two sets of tires!
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included
Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.
