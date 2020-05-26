Menu
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Polsar Autosales

587-892-6372

2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5037684
  • Stock #: PA-33
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E38C191432
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Excellent condition Nissan Altima 2.5 SL - Fully loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, Power everything, Heated leather seats, Cruise control, Bluetooth calling, Bose Audio, Radio (AM FM, 6CD, Aux, USB), Sunroof, Tinted windows & much more! Comes with FREE WARRANTY and two sets of tires!

 

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included

 

Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2

 

Most of our inventory is 10k and UNDER! For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Polsar Autosales

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

