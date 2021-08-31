2008 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 9 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7829181

7829181 Stock #: GT1728

GT1728 VIN: 5N1BR18B68C602630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT1728

Mileage 243,923 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

