2008 Nissan Xterra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,988 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 9 3 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9270463

9270463 Stock #: GTW0023

GTW0023 VIN: 5N1AN08W68C520370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,939 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.