2008 Pontiac G5

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 19. - SALE STARTS AT 6:30 PM - VIEWING WEDNESDAY FROM 8:00AM UNTIL 5:00PM **VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 71553 - LOT #: E136 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE MISFIRES * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS.