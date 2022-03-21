2008 Pontiac G5

$8,988 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 6 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8698883

8698883 Stock #: 270513

270513 VIN: 1G2AL15F987270513

Vehicle Details Stock # 270513

Mileage 83,663 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Driver...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.