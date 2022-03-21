Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

83,663 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2008 Pontiac G5

2008 Pontiac G5

SE COUPE SUNROOF, POWER MIRRORS

2008 Pontiac G5

SE COUPE SUNROOF, POWER MIRRORS

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

83,663KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8698883
  Stock #: 270513
  VIN: 1G2AL15F987270513

Vehicle Details

  Stock # 270513
  Mileage 83,663 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 PONTIAC G5 SE COUPE WITH ONLY 83,663 KMS, SUNROOF, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND SIDE MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Driver...

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

