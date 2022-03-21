$8,988+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac G5
SE COUPE SUNROOF, POWER MIRRORS
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
83,663KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698883
- Stock #: 270513
- VIN: 1G2AL15F987270513
- Stock # 270513
- Mileage 83,663 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 PONTIAC G5 SE COUPE WITH ONLY 83,663 KMS, SUNROOF, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND SIDE MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Auxiliary Audio Input,Satellite Radio,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Bucket Seats,Driver...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5