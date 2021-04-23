2008 Porsche Cayenne...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 5 1 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7017635

7017635 Stock #: GT1527

GT1527 VIN: WP1AC29P08LA83266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,518 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s)

