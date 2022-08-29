Menu
2008 Saturn Aura

306,144 KM

Details Description

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2008 Saturn Aura

2008 Saturn Aura

XR

2008 Saturn Aura

XR

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

306,144KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9215152
  Stock #: 51095
  VIN: 1G8ZV57708F166580

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 51095
  Mileage 306,144 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51095 - LOT #: 607 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,600 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

