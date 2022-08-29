2008 Saturn Aura

$1,600 + taxes & licensing 3 0 6 , 1 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9215152

9215152 Stock #: 51095

51095 VIN: 1G8ZV57708F166580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 51095

Mileage 306,144 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.