2008 Saturn Vue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,988 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 5 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

9996125 Stock #: GT854

GT854 VIN: 3GSCL53778S709379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 166,547 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics

