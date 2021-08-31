Menu
2008 Smart fortwo

23,000 KM

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2008 Smart fortwo

2008 Smart fortwo

PASSION w/ LOW KMS / PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTO

2008 Smart fortwo

PASSION w/ LOW KMS / PANORAMIC ROOF / AUTO

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

23,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7721659
  • Stock #: 19624
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X78K077997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER Smart ForTwo Passion comes loaded with a fuel efficient 1.0L motor, automatic transmission, PANORAMA ROOF, sport steering wheel, heated side mirrors, alloy wheels, keyless entry, power windows, heated seats, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock brakes / side airbags and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry, Power Outlet, Front Side Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Wheel Drive, Stability Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Intermittent W...

