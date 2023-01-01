Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Impreza

245,070 KM

Details Description

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Impreza

2008 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Impreza

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10340799
  2. 10340799
  3. 10340799
  4. 10340799
  5. 10340799
  6. 10340799
  7. 10340799
  8. 10340799
  9. 10340799
  10. 10340799
  11. 10340799
  12. 10340799
  13. 10340799
  14. 10340799
  15. 10340799
  16. 10340799
  17. 10340799
  18. 10340799
  19. 10340799
  20. 10340799
  21. 10340799
  22. 10340799
  23. 10340799
  24. 10340799
  25. 10340799
  26. 10340799
  27. 10340799
  28. 10340799
  29. 10340799
  30. 10340799
  31. 10340799
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
245,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10340799
  • Stock #: 76825
  • VIN: JF1GH62638H820779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76825
  • Mileage 245,070 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 76825 - LOT #: 512 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 OASIS FLATDECK ...
 999,999 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
1982 Homemade HORSE ...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Big Tex 14GN-20...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory