2008 Subaru Impreza
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
$8,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable all-wheel drive vehicle that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2008 Subaru Impreza, now available at Royalty Motors! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling weekend adventures. With a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you can conquer any terrain with confidence.
This Impreza has seen 166,000km of Canadian roads and is ready for many more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained Subaru that offers exceptional value.
Here are 5 features that make this 2008 Subaru Impreza stand out:
- All-wheel drive: Experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can handle any weather condition, from snow-covered roads to muddy trails.
- Reliable 4-cylinder engine: Enjoy smooth performance and fuel efficiency that's perfect for everyday driving.
- Automatic transmission: Effortlessly cruise through traffic with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
- Spacious interior: The Impreza offers a comfortable and spacious interior for you and your passengers.
- Proven Subaru reliability: Subaru vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, making them a great investment.
