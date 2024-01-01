Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable all-wheel drive vehicle that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2008 Subaru Impreza, now available at Royalty Motors! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling weekend adventures. With a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you can conquer any terrain with confidence.</p><p>This Impreza has seen 166,000km of Canadian roads and is ready for many more. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained Subaru that offers exceptional value.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2008 Subaru Impreza stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can handle any weather condition, from snow-covered roads to muddy trails.</li><li><strong>Reliable 4-cylinder engine:</strong> Enjoy smooth performance and fuel efficiency thats perfect for everyday driving.</li><li><strong>Automatic transmission:</strong> Effortlessly cruise through traffic with the convenience of an automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious interior:</strong> The Impreza offers a comfortable and spacious interior for you and your passengers.</li><li><strong>Proven Subaru reliability:</strong> Subaru vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, making them a great investment.</li></ol>

2008 Subaru Impreza

166,000 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Subaru Impreza

Watch This Vehicle
12034996

2008 Subaru Impreza

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1734736513
  2. 1734736512
  3. 1734736512
  4. 1734736513
  5. 1734736513
  6. 1734736513
  7. 1734736513
  8. 1734736513
  9. 1734736513
  10. 1734736513
  11. 1734736513
  12. 1734736513
  13. 1734736513
  14. 1734736513
  15. 1734736513
  16. 1734736513
  17. 1734736513
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable all-wheel drive vehicle that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way? Look no further than this 2008 Subaru Impreza, now available at Royalty Motors! This sleek blue beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a peppy 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for navigating city streets and tackling weekend adventures. With a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, you can conquer any terrain with confidence.

This Impreza has seen 166,000km of Canadian roads and is ready for many more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained Subaru that offers exceptional value.

Here are 5 features that make this 2008 Subaru Impreza stand out:

  1. All-wheel drive: Experience the peace of mind that comes with knowing you can handle any weather condition, from snow-covered roads to muddy trails.
  2. Reliable 4-cylinder engine: Enjoy smooth performance and fuel efficiency that's perfect for everyday driving.
  3. Automatic transmission: Effortlessly cruise through traffic with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
  4. Spacious interior: The Impreza offers a comfortable and spacious interior for you and your passengers.
  5. Proven Subaru reliability: Subaru vehicles are known for their durability and reliability, making them a great investment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 0 $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB 147,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 142,600 KM $15,997 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Impreza