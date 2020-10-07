Menu
2008 Subaru Legacy

142,252 KM

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2.5GT spec.B

2.5GT spec.B

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

142,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6164064
  VIN: 4S3BL696983200850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2008 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT Spec B! This sporty AWD Sedan is equipped with 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Leather/Suede Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Seat Memory, Power Windows, Power Locks and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)

- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

- UP TO 25% OFF 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don't see a vehicle you're looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof

