2008 Subaru Outback

<p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724097408597_8558202059588382 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</span><br><title></title></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2008 Subaru Outback

188,140 KM

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Subaru Outback

2.5i | AWD | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN

2008 Subaru Outback

2.5i | AWD | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,140KM
VIN 4S4BP61C887342911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT2911
  • Mileage 188,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Rear roof-line spoiler w/integrated brake light
Black & chrome grille
Multi-reflector halogen fog lights
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear window defogger w/timer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Engine immobilizer system
Embroidered floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver window auto-down
Remote start pre-wire
Air conditioning w/air filtration
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Illuminated ignition key ring
Front door storage compartments
Passenger seatback storage pocket
Overhead storage compartment

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability
Satellite radio pre-wire
Glass-integrated antenna

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible steering column
Side-impact door beams
Front & rear crumple zones
Transmission shift lock
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Impact-absorbing driver footrest
Driver & front passenger side-impact SRS airbags
Removable/adjustable rear head restraints
Rear child safety seat ISO-FIX/LATCH anchor system
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction

Mechanical

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine-inc: i-Active valve lift system
Liquid-filled rubber engine mounts
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes w/front dual-piston calipers

Convenience

Headlights-inc: contoured multi-reflector halogen high beams

Seating

60/40-split flat-folding contoured rear bench seat

Additional Features

coolant temp
fuel
illuminated switches
4-speed SPORTSHIFT automatic transmission w/OD
normal/SPORT/SPORTSHIFT modes
Symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive-inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
HD raised 4-wheel independent suspension-inc: front strut & lower L-arms & internal rebound springs
rear multi-link
anti-dive & anti-lift geometry
Compact T155/70D17 spare tire mounted under cargo area
Exhaust-inc: twin mufflers w/single outlets
Protective bodyside cladding & bumpers
Rear bumper integrated step pad
projector beam low beams
auto-off feature
Premium cloth upholstery
Front console-integrated cup holders w/removable separator for storage
Analog gauges w/red illuminated needles-inc: speedometer
full needle sweep on startup
Digital LED clock on dash
Info display-inc: ambient temp
Titanium accented interior
Dash storage compartment w/lid
Outboard seating positions assist grips
Lighting-inc: front door courtesy light
interior dome w/off delay
(2) retractable rear cup holders
Driver & front passenger SRS dual-stage airbags w/driver seat position sensor
passenger seat occupant detection system w/on/off indicator
Side curtain SRS airbags
3-point ELR front seat belts-inc: pretensioners
load limiters & height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
3-point ALR/ELR rear seats belts at all positions
Front seats height-adjustable passive safety head restraints

2008 Subaru Outback