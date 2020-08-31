Menu
2008 Subaru Outback

245,550 KM

$3,600

+ tax & licensing
$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2.5i

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

245,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5713536
  Stock #: 0064
  VIN: 4s4bp61c887332380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,550 KM

Vehicle Description

  2008 Subaru Outback i 2.5L 4cyl. AWD

  245,550 KM

$3600.00

Stock # 0064
Active Status

 This vehicle has brand new brakes and rotors all around, both front wheel bearings, spark plugs, timing belt, valve cover gasket and engine oil has been changed. This vehicle needs no tune ups or maintenance, it's all ready to go. Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=fd%2bk2qAkqOkzXNATl8m0VHIBOySi%2fBfb

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

