+ taxes & licensing
403-248-4881
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
2008 Subaru Outback i 2.5L 4cyl. AWD
245,550 KM
$3600.00
Stock # 0064
Active Status
This vehicle has brand new brakes and rotors all around, both front wheel bearings, spark plugs, timing belt, valve cover gasket and engine oil has been changed. This vehicle needs no tune ups or maintenance, it's all ready to go. Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=fd%2bk2qAkqOkzXNATl8m0VHIBOySi%2fBfb
Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details
(403) 612-8289
