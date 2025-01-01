Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 96583 <br/>Lot #: 458X <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> **TRANSMISSION NEEDS REPLACEMENT** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Subaru Tribeca

197,271 KM

13131554

2008 Subaru Tribeca

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
197,271KM
VIN 4S4WX90DX84400516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 96583
  • Mileage 197,271 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96583
Lot #: 458X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**TRANSMISSION NEEDS REPLACEMENT**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Subaru Tribeca