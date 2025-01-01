$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2008 Subaru Tribeca
2008 Subaru Tribeca
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
197,271KM
VIN 4S4WX90DX84400516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 96583
- Mileage 197,271 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 4.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96583
Lot #: 458X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**TRANSMISSION NEEDS REPLACEMENT**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96583
Lot #: 458X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**TRANSMISSION NEEDS REPLACEMENT**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2014 Volvo S60 114,298 KM $9,500 + GST
2014 Nissan Versa Note 70,358 KM $6,950 + GST
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 104,888 KM $20,000 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 Subaru Tribeca