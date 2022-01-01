Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Tribeca

259,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Tribeca

2008 Subaru Tribeca

Limited 5-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Tribeca

Limited 5-Passenger

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

259,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8105905
  • Stock #: A15851
  • VIN: 4S4WX92D284405349

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # A15851
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2008 Subaru Tribeca! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Subaru prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power front seats, a trip computer, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application
Transmission: Electronic 5-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L DOHC 24 Valve 6-Cylinder Boxer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2008 Subaru Tribeca ...
 259,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 40,659 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 107,251 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory