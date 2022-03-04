2008 Toyota 4Runner ...

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 9 , 4 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8492262

8492262 Stock #: 01868

01868 VIN: JTEBT17R68K001868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Natural White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01868

Mileage 219,413 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Premium Audio Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.