2008 Toyota 4Runner

219,413 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

4WD/Limited/LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

219,413KM
Used
  • Stock #: 01868
  • VIN: JTEBT17R68K001868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Natural White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2008 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER LIMITED 4X4 (Pictured in photo)options including Heated Leather Seats,Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag

