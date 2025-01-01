$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2008 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,703KM
VIN JTEES42A982002841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 62088
- Mileage 162,703 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday March 18.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 62088
Lot #: 755
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
*SPEEDO IN MILES
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 62088
Lot #: 755
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
*SPEEDO IN MILES
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2011 Dodge Ram 1500 294,890 KM $1,600 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 162,703 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Matrix 229,643 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2008 Toyota Highlander