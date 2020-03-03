2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-892-6372
+ taxes & licensing
Very LOW KMS 2008 Toyota Highlander 4WD SUV 7 Passenger - NEW ARRIVAL! More photos coming soon - Currently being detailed and inspected. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or to book an appointment. ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS VEHICLE!
- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)
- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)
- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included
- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included
Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2
