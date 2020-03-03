Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Highlander

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Highlander

Sport

Location

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-892-6372

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707576
  • Stock #: PA-24
  • VIN: JTEES41A782007960
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Very LOW KMS 2008 Toyota Highlander 4WD SUV 7 Passenger - NEW ARRIVAL! More photos coming soon - Currently being detailed and inspected. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or to book an appointment. ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS VEHICLE!

 

- FINANCING AVAILABLE - (Bad & Good Credit)

- WARRANTY AVAILABLE - (Affordable Programs)

- VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT - Included

- VEHICLE INSPECTION - Included

 

Polsar Autosales - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, Alberta T2E8L2

 

For more details or to book an appointment please message us any time.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Polsar Autosales

2008 Infiniti FX35 P...
 82,500 MI
$335 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Highland...
 106,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 167,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
Polsar Autosales

Polsar Autosales

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

587-892-XXXX

(click to show)

587-892-6372

Send A Message