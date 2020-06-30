Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

106,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2008 Toyota Highlander

2008 Toyota Highlander

AWD

2008 Toyota Highlander

AWD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  Listing ID: 5321039
  Stock #: PA-24
  VIN: JTEES41A782007960

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # PA-24
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition Toyota Highlander - Equipped with DVD, Cruise Control, A/C, Power locks, Power windows, Power/Heated mirrors, Radio (FM AM, Aux, 6CD), Tinted windows, 3-rd Row Seating, Traction control, Snow Mode, Sport Mode, DAC mode and much more! ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS VEHICLE! 

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 892-6372 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

