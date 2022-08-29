2008 Toyota Yaris

$2,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 9 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9319162

9319162 Stock #: 53366

53366 VIN: JTDJT923285189305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 53366

Mileage 199,984 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.