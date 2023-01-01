$4,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Passat
4dr Auto Lux FWD *Ltd Avail*
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
199,560KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WVWTK93C88E074203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT LUX 2.0L 4cyl. FWD 199,560 KM$4800.00+gstStock #0487ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: MICHELIN X-ICE [FRT 9/32][REAR 8/32] FEATURE: SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cgpP4OhZEkXrWlIcYNz0lmSZe3/ynLSlWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
