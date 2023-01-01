Menu
2008 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT LUX 2.0L 4cyl. FWD Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cgpP4OhZEkXrWlIcYNz0lmSZe3/ynLSl
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

199,560KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WVWTK93C88E074203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT LUX 2.0L 4cyl. FWD 199,560 KM$4800.00+gstStock #0487ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: MICHELIN X-ICE [FRT 9/32][REAR 8/32] FEATURE: SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cgpP4OhZEkXrWlIcYNz0lmSZe3/ynLSlWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

