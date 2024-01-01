Menu
Check out this 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit Trendline. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Rabbit comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted green glass, Remote releases for trunk, fuel door, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear seat belt interlock, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch feature, driver key-operated opening & closing, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr locks w/auto-locking/unlocking feature, and Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes.

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

190,954 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Trendline

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
190,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWBA71K08W218012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit Trendline. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Rabbit comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted green glass, Remote releases for trunk, fuel door, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear seat belt interlock, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch feature, driver key-operated opening & closing, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr locks w/auto-locking/unlocking feature, and Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

