2008 Volkswagen Rabbit
Trendline
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit Trendline. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.5L/151 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Rabbit comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted green glass, Remote releases for trunk, fuel door, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear seat belt interlock, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch feature, driver key-operated opening & closing, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr locks w/auto-locking/unlocking feature, and Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
403-256-4960