2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

187,228 KM

Details Description Features

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Trendline | 5 Cylinder | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

Trendline | 5 Cylinder | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

187,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8818130
  • Stock #: CM1027
  • VIN: WVWDA71K58W267070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,228 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

