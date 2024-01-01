$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Volvo XC90
2008 Volvo XC90
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24170D
- Mileage 234,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2008 Volvo XC90 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 3.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Volvo XC90 comes equipped with these options: Whiplash protection system for front seats (WHIPS), Trip Computer, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Side-impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags, side-impact inflatable curtain (IC), Security alarm, Roof spoiler, Roof rails, Roll stability control (RSC), and Rear-window defroster w/timer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
