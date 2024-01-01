Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2008 Volvo XC90 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 3.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Volvo XC90 comes equipped with these options: Whiplash protection system for front seats (WHIPS), Trip Computer, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Side-impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags, side-impact inflatable curtain (IC), Security alarm, Roof spoiler, Roof rails, Roll stability control (RSC), and Rear-window defroster w/timer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2008 Volvo XC90

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Volvo XC90

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo XC90

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4CZ982481430193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24170D
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2008 Volvo XC90 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 3.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Volvo XC90 comes equipped with these options: Whiplash protection system for front seats (WHIPS), Trip Computer, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Side-impact protection system (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags, side-impact inflatable curtain (IC), Security alarm, Roof spoiler, Roof rails, Roll stability control (RSC), and Rear-window defroster w/timer. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate 52,458 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 18,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 17,762 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo XC90