OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38449 <br/>Lot #: 666 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/> **POWER STEERING ISSUES/NOISE** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2008 Volvo XC90

140,936 KM

Details Description

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
140,936KM
VIN YV4CZ982481430193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38449
  • Mileage 140,936 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 1.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38449
Lot #: 666
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
**POWER STEERING ISSUES/NOISE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

