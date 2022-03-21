2009 Acura MDX

$2,950 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 0 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8746094

8746094 Stock #: 40376

40376 VIN: 2HNYD28639H003831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 40376

Mileage 231,073 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.