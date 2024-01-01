$48,988+ tax & licensing
2009 Bentley Continental
Flying Spur SPEED NAVIGATION AWD LOW KMS
2009 Bentley Continental
Flying Spur SPEED NAVIGATION AWD LOW KMS
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
50,621KM
Used
VIN SCBBP93W59C059696
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 50,621 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR ALL WHEEL DRIVE V12 6.0L WITH LOW 50621 KMS! NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Traction Control,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,All Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Mo...
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2009 Bentley Continental