Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2009 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR ALL WHEEL DRIVE V12 6.0L WITH LOW 50621 KMS! NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START AND MUCH MORE!</div>

2009 Bentley Continental

50,621 KM

Details Description Features

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Bentley Continental

Flying Spur SPEED NAVIGATION AWD LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Bentley Continental

Flying Spur SPEED NAVIGATION AWD LOW KMS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 11233997
  2. 11233997
  3. 11233997
  4. 11233997
  5. 11233997
  6. 11233997
  7. 11233997
  8. 11233997
  9. 11233997
  10. 11233997
  11. 11233997
  12. 11233997
  13. 11233997
  14. 11233997
  15. 11233997
  16. 11233997
  17. 11233997
  18. 11233997
  19. 11233997
  20. 11233997
  21. 11233997
  22. 11233997
  23. 11233997
Contact Seller

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,621KM
Used
VIN SCBBP93W59C059696

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 50,621 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL FLYING SPUR ALL WHEEL DRIVE V12 6.0L WITH LOW 50621 KMS! NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged,Traction Control,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,All Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Mo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2013 Scion FR-S for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Scion FR-S 149,529 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Toyota Corolla LE 326,566 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i 195,201 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2009 Bentley Continental