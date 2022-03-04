Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW 1 Series

202,987 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 BMW 1 Series

2009 BMW 1 Series

135i

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW 1 Series

135i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8577398
  2. 8577398
  3. 8577398
  4. 8577398
  5. 8577398
  6. 8577398
  7. 8577398
  8. 8577398
  9. 8577398
  10. 8577398
  11. 8577398
  12. 8577398
  13. 8577398
  14. 8577398
  15. 8577398
  16. 8577398
  17. 8577398
  18. 8577398
  19. 8577398
  20. 8577398
  21. 8577398
  22. 8577398
  23. 8577398
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

202,987KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8577398
  • Stock #: 36910
  • VIN: WBAUC73529VK95608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 36910
  • Mileage 202,987 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36910 - LOT #: 617 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Keystone Spring...
 999,999 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2008 Forest River Ch...
 999,999 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford E450 FOOD ...
 226,776 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory