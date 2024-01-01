Menu
date 2024-01-01

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39334
Lot #: 507
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TRANSMISSION SLIPPING**
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 BMW 5 SERIES 550I

278,172 KM

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 5 SERIES 550I

2009 BMW 5 SERIES 550I

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,172KM
VIN WBANW53559CT55618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39334
  • Mileage 278,172 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 16.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 39334
Lot #: 507
Reserve Price: $2,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**TRANSMISSION SLIPPING**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 BMW 5 SERIES 550I