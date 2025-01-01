Menu
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2009 BMW X3! With 168,409 km and a clean Carfax, this well-maintained SUV is ready for the road.

Key Features:
3.0L Inline-6 Engine – Smooth & powerful performance
xDrive AWD – Confident handling in all conditions
Premium Interior – Leather seats, panoramic sunroof
Advanced Features – Heated seats, Bluetooth, premium sound
Spacious & Practical – Perfect for daily drives or weekend getaways

 

Don't miss out on this reliable and stylish BMW X3! Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2009 BMW X3! With 168,409 km and a clean Carfax, this well-maintained SUV is ready for the road.

Key Features:
3.0L Inline-6 Engine – Smooth & powerful performance
xDrive AWD – Confident handling in all conditions
Premium Interior – Leather seats, panoramic sunroof
Advanced Features – Heated seats, Bluetooth, premium sound
Spacious & Practical – Perfect for daily drives or weekend getaways

 

Don't miss out on this reliable and stylish BMW X3! Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 BMW X3