2009 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 30i
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and versatility with this 2009 BMW X3! With 168,409 km and a clean Carfax, this well-maintained SUV is ready for the road.
Key Features:
3.0L Inline-6 Engine – Smooth & powerful performance
xDrive AWD – Confident handling in all conditions
Premium Interior – Leather seats, panoramic sunroof
Advanced Features – Heated seats, Bluetooth, premium sound
Spacious & Practical – Perfect for daily drives or weekend getaways
Don't miss out on this reliable and stylish BMW X3! Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals. AMVIC licensed dealer.
403-248-0245