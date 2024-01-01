Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this 1 Owner Clean Car Fax 2009 BMW X5 with only 166,000km. This vehicles comes equipped with a 4.8 V8 Engine pushing 350 HP. Loaded with Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats, Rear Privacy Blinds, Phone connectivity, Auto Hold Brake, Power Trunk, Power Seats, Rear & Front parking Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof, Newer Front windshield & Summer tires, Fresh Oil change and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7l%2BE7IY0ZDsu8Vk6OGaR8HbujHybThM6

2009 BMW X5

166,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW X5

AWD 4.8 1 Owner No Accidents

2009 BMW X5

AWD 4.8 1 Owner No Accidents

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171953
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 1 Owner Clean Car Fax 2009 BMW X5 with only 166,000km. This vehicles comes equipped with a 4.8 V8 Engine pushing 350 HP. Loaded with Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Leather Seats, Rear Privacy Blinds, Phone connectivity, Auto Hold Brake, Power Trunk, Power Seats, Rear & Front parking Sensors, Panoramic Sunroof, Newer Front windshield & Summer tires, Fresh Oil change and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7l%2BE7IY0ZDsu8Vk6OGaR8HbujHybThM6

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2009 BMW X5