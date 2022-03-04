2009 BMW X6

$12,950 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 4 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8606321

8606321 Stock #: 37209

37209 VIN: 5UXFG83519LZ93871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 37209

Mileage 188,441 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.