2009 Cadillac Escalade

$10,500 + taxes & licensing 2 7 1 , 6 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8660311

8660311 Stock #: 38870

38870 VIN: 1GYFK23239R106703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38870

Mileage 271,621 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.