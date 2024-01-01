Menu
Stock #: 50378 
Lot #: 724 
Reserve Price: $4,900 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
 *RUNS ROUGH* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

300,555 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT

12014713

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
300,555KM
VIN 3GNFK12339G116441

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50378
  • Mileage 300,555 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50378
Lot #: 724
Reserve Price: $4,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*RUNS ROUGH*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche