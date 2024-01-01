Menu
Look at this 2009 Chevrolet Corvette w/3LT. Its Manual transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG -inc: extra cooling, stiffer springs & stabilizer bars, specific shock absorbers, larger brakes w/cross-drilled rotors, Z51 specific tires,, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST -inc: dual mode performance exhaust for increased horsepower, PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS -inc: dual pwr seat w/adjustable lumbar, side bolsters, back angle adjustment, driver seat memory, EBONY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BLACK, AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD/MP3 CHANGER -inc: Bose premium 7-speaker system, auto volume, radio data system (RDS), seek & scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, 6-SPEED MANUAL SHORT-THROW TRANSMISSION (STD), 6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD), 3.42 RATIO LIMITED SLIP REAR AXLE (STD), and 18 X 8.5 FRONT & 19 X 10 REAR 5-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 103,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2009 Chevrolet Corvette w/3LT. Its Manual transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG -inc: extra cooling, stiffer springs & stabilizer bars, specific shock absorbers, larger brakes w/cross-drilled rotors, Z51 specific tires,, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST -inc: dual mode performance exhaust for increased horsepower, PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS -inc: dual pwr seat w/adjustable lumbar, side bolsters, back angle adjustment, driver seat memory, EBONY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BLACK, AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD/MP3 CHANGER -inc: Bose premium 7-speaker system, auto volume, radio data system (RDS), seek & scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, 6-SPEED MANUAL SHORT-THROW TRANSMISSION (STD), 6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD), 3.42 RATIO LIMITED SLIP REAR AXLE (STD), and 18" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 10" REAR 5-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
BLACK
Targa Roof
EBONY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD/MP3 CHANGER -inc: Bose premium 7-speaker system auto volume radio data system (RDS) seek & scan digital clock auto-tone control TheftLock auxiliary input jack
6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD)
PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS -inc: dual pwr seat w/adjustable lumbar side bolsters back angle adjustment driver seat memory
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST -inc: dual mode performance exhaust for increased horsepower
Requires Subscription
6-SPEED MANUAL SHORT-THROW TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.42 RATIO LIMITED SLIP REAR AXLE (STD)
Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG -inc: extra cooling stiffer springs & stabilizer bars specific shock absorbers larger brakes w/cross-drilled rotors Z51 specific tires
18" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 10" REAR 5-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2009 Chevrolet Corvette