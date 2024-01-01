$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
w/3LT
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
w/3LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 103,303 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2009 Chevrolet Corvette w/3LT. Its Manual transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG -inc: extra cooling, stiffer springs & stabilizer bars, specific shock absorbers, larger brakes w/cross-drilled rotors, Z51 specific tires,, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST -inc: dual mode performance exhaust for increased horsepower, PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS -inc: dual pwr seat w/adjustable lumbar, side bolsters, back angle adjustment, driver seat memory, EBONY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, BLACK, AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC IN-DASH CD/MP3 CHANGER -inc: Bose premium 7-speaker system, auto volume, radio data system (RDS), seek & scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, TheftLock, auxiliary input jack, 6-SPEED MANUAL SHORT-THROW TRANSMISSION (STD), 6.2L SFI V8 ENGINE (STD), 3.42 RATIO LIMITED SLIP REAR AXLE (STD), and 18" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 10" REAR 5-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960