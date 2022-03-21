Menu
2009 Chevrolet Impala

95,130 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-770-9294

LS

LS

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

95,130KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8787623
  • Stock #: 166013
  • VIN: 2G1WB57KX91166013

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 95,130 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.5L V6 SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability uses gasoline or E85 fuel (211 hp [157.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 214 lb-ft of torque [288.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

