2009 Chevrolet Impala

$8,988 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 1 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787623

8787623 Stock #: 166013

166013 VIN: 2G1WB57KX91166013

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 95,130 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 3.5L V6 SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability uses gasoline or E85 fuel (211 hp [157.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 214 lb-ft of torque [288.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.