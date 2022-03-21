$8,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2009 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
95,130KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787623
- Stock #: 166013
- VIN: 2G1WB57KX91166013
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 95,130 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.5L V6 SFI (E85) includes (E85) FlexFuel (gas ethanol) capability uses gasoline or E85 fuel (211 hp [157.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 214 lb-ft of torque [288.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Traction Control,...
