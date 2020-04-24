Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,644KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4931856
  • Stock #: 20065A
  • VIN: 1G1ZG57B894118609
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Midsize, 4dr Sdn LS, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/147

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Active suspension
  • 2.4L MFI I4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 21,580 KM
$12,477 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 35,762 KM
$11,677 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 23,860 KM
$43,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Send A Message