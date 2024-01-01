Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 43373 
Lot #: 709 
Reserve Price: $9,900 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Claim History: Claim History. 
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. 
 *SPEEDO IN MILES**3RD ROW SEATING WILL BE SUPPLIED* 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

209,652 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Suburban

LT

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,652KM
VIN 1GNFK26389R157289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43373
  • Mileage 209,652 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43373
Lot #: 709
Reserve Price: $9,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*SPEEDO IN MILES**3RD ROW SEATING WILL BE SUPPLIED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Chevrolet Suburban