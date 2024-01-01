Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 52012 <br/>Lot #: 753 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 Dodge Charger

266,475 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12044713

2009 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12044713
  2. 12044713
  3. 12044713
  4. 12044713
  5. 12044713
  6. 12044713
  7. 12044713
  8. 12044713
  9. 12044713
  10. 12044713
  11. 12044713
  12. 12044713
  13. 12044713
  14. 12044713
  15. 12044713
  16. 12044713
  17. 12044713
  18. 12044713
  19. 12044713
  20. 12044713
  21. 12044713
  22. 12044713
  23. 12044713
  24. 12044713
  25. 12044713
  26. 12044713
  27. 12044713
  28. 12044713
  29. 12044713
  30. 12044713
  31. 12044713
  32. 12044713
  33. 12044713
  34. 12044713
  35. 12044713
  36. 12044713
  37. 12044713
  38. 12044713
  39. 12044713
  40. 12044713
Contact Seller

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,475KM
VIN 2B3LK33V09H503439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 52012
  • Mileage 266,475 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 52012
Lot #: 753
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Kia Sorento LX 164,431 KM $9,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP 280,601 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred 2-TONE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred 2-TONE 98,459 KM $15,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Charger