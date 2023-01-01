Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,318 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10132188
  2. 10132188
  3. 10132188
  4. 10132188
  5. 10132188
  6. 10132188
  7. 10132188
  8. 10132188
  9. 10132188
  10. 10132188
  11. 10132188
  12. 10132188
  13. 10132188
  14. 10132188
  15. 10132188
  16. 10132188
  17. 10132188
  18. 10132188
  19. 10132188
  20. 10132188
  21. 10132188
  22. 10132188
  23. 10132188
  24. 10132188
  25. 10132188
  26. 10132188
  27. 10132188
  28. 10132188
  29. 10132188
  30. 10132188
  31. 10132188
  32. 10132188
  33. 10132188
  34. 10132188
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10132188
  • Stock #: 72123
  • VIN: 2D8HN44E29R630978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72123
  • Mileage 146,318 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72123 - LOT #: 653DT - RESERVE PRICE: $3,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

1999 Toyota Sienna XLE
 350,927 KM
$1,700 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X5 3.0si
 190,024 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 192,534 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory