2009 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 4.0L V6 FWD 
172,485 KM
$5200.00+gst
Stock #0486
ACTIVE STATUS
TIRES: 
GOODYEAR NORDIC WINTER [FRT 10/32][REAR 11/32] 
MOTOMASTER SE3 [6/32]
FEATURE: DVD ENTERTAINMENT, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i65hdRQULLs6Cctqx6FShdDbJwww6ejq
Website: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM
(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text ) text-decoration-line: none; outline: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; text-align: inherit; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; display: inline; font-family: inherit; role=link href=https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid=IwAR2QfzrYk2km8tyurdEmlwyaodn-L5fkNJAtzkZfde41hRXfR6l9cQ6BxI4 target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/?fbclid%3DIwAR2QfzrYk2km8tyurdEmlwyaodn-L5fkNJAtzkZfde41hRXfR6l9cQ6BxI4&source=gmail&ust=1701966552885000&usg=AOvVaw3vF_MIGhY5IFR1piYbF4G8>https://www.<wbr />jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></div><div dir=auto>Call or get in touch on Facebook</div><div dir=auto>(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM</div><div dir=auto>(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )</div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

172,485 KM

Details

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
172,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D8HN44X49R506941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 172,485 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT 4.0L V6 FWD 172,485 KM$5200.00+gstStock #0486ACTIVE STATUSTIRES: GOODYEAR NORDIC WINTER [FRT 10/32][REAR 11/32] MOTOMASTER SE3 [6/32]FEATURE: DVD ENTERTAINMENT, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=i65hdRQULLs6Cctqx6FShdDbJwww6ejqWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan