Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,792 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  1. 6210201
  2. 6210201
  3. 6210201
  4. 6210201
  5. 6210201
  6. 6210201
  7. 6210201
  8. 6210201
  9. 6210201
  10. 6210201
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,792KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6210201
  • Stock #: 0SL0641A
  • VIN: 2D8HN44EX9R588530

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Dodge Grand Caravan SE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Grand Caravan SE is the one! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear dome lamp
Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer
Driver door sill storage bin
LH rear quarter storage bin
Cruise Control
Overhead Console
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Variable intermittent windshield wiper
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Black grille
Body-colour fascias
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr locks
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch
Tire carrier winch
Tire pressure monitor warning
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Front cloth bucket seats w/manual adjust
Dual sliding doors
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Assist handles
140-amp alternator
Front air dam
Liftgate flood lamp
Black door handles
Dual Glove Boxes
600-amp maintenance-free battery
Black license plate brow
Belt mouldings
Driver door protection block
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
12V DC front & rear pwr outlets
2nd row bench seat -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats (REQ: 24F CPOS Pkg)
Headlamp time-delay off
Instrument cluster
P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires
Pwr heated fold-away mirrors
Rear scuff pad
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE
16 x 6.5 steel wheels w/wheel covers
4-speed automatic VLP transmission w/OD autostick

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northland Kia

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 49,917 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla S
 135,673 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2U
 43,365 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

Call Dealer

403-247-XXXX

(click to show)

403-247-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory