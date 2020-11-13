2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Rear dome lamp Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer Driver door sill storage bin LH rear quarter storage bin Convenience Cruise Control Overhead Console Compact Spare Tire Halogen Headlamps 12V auxiliary pwr outlet Variable intermittent windshield wiper Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Brake Assist ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Brake/Park Interlock Child safety rear door locks LATCH ready child seat anchor system Dual note electric horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Advanced multi-stage front air bags Side curtain air bags for all rows Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Rear Window Defroster Trim Deluxe Door Trim Panel Black grille Body-colour fascias Accent-colour bodyside mouldings Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr locks Pwr windows w/driver one-touch Exterior Tire carrier winch Tire pressure monitor warning Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Fixed long mast antenna AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player Seating Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Front cloth bucket seats w/manual adjust

Additional Features Dual sliding doors Tip Start Sunscreen Glass Assist handles 140-amp alternator Front air dam Liftgate flood lamp Black door handles Dual Glove Boxes 600-amp maintenance-free battery Black license plate brow Belt mouldings Driver door protection block Carpet flooring Black sill applique Lower instrument panel cubby bin Observation mirror Dual visors w/mirrors Front courtesy/map lamps 12V DC front & rear pwr outlets 2nd row bench seat -inc: 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats (REQ: 24F CPOS Pkg) Headlamp time-delay off Instrument cluster P225/65R16 all-season BSW tires Pwr heated fold-away mirrors Rear scuff pad 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE 16 x 6.5 steel wheels w/wheel covers 4-speed automatic VLP transmission w/OD autostick

