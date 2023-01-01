2009 Dodge Journey

$3,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 5 , 4 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10467552

10467552 Stock #: 81277

81277 VIN: 3D4GG57V89T241350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 81277

Mileage 215,481 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.