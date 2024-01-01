Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43991 <br/>Lot #: 459X <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 Dodge Journey

204,659 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11897408
  2. 11897408
  3. 11897408
  4. 11897408
  5. 11897408
  6. 11897408
  7. 11897408
  8. 11897408
  9. 11897408
  10. 11897408
  11. 11897408
  12. 11897408
  13. 11897408
  14. 11897408
  15. 11897408
  16. 11897408
  17. 11897408
  18. 11897408
  19. 11897408
  20. 11897408
  21. 11897408
  22. 11897408
  23. 11897408
  24. 11897408
  25. 11897408
  26. 11897408
  27. 11897408
  28. 11897408
  29. 11897408
  30. 11897408
  31. 11897408
  32. 11897408
  33. 11897408
  34. 11897408
  35. 11897408
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,659KM
VIN 3D4GH67V39T529134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43991
  • Mileage 204,659 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43991
Lot #: 459X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Land Rover LR2 SE 169,673 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML 350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML 350 87,385 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi Q5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Audi Q5 138,692 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey