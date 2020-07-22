Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Journey

173,130 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5656065
  • Stock #: 40371B
  • VIN: 3D4GH67V29T594783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,130 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Automatic w/Autostick, Gas V6 3.5L/214

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pwr express open/close sunroof
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: autostick (STD)
19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
28X R/T CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PRL
STANDARD PAINT (STD)
(6) PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-watt amplifier
DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: 2nd row overhead 8" video screen 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers subwoofer video remote control wireless headphones
CONVENIENCE GROUP II -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication
2ND ROW SEAT W/(2) CHILD BOOSTERS
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator easy entry seat system 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp control air conditioning w/3-zone control rear AC w/heater
ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc:AM/FM stereo w/6-disc DVD player map navigation hard disk drive 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers subwoofer auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication Parkview rear back-up c...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 40,480 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Supe...
 302 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 19,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory