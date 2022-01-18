2009 Dodge Journey

$4,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 0 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148751

8148751 Stock #: 29079

29079 VIN: 3D4GH57V79T208420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 29079

Mileage 204,095 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.