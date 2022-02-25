$6,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2009 Dodge Journey
2009 Dodge Journey
SXT BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS THIRD ROW SEATS
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$6,988
+ taxes & licensing
144,881KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447892
- Stock #: 554829
- VIN: 3D4GH57V69T554829
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 144,881 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 DODGE JOURNEY SXT WITH 144881 KMS, RECERTIFIED, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, THIRD-ROW SEATS, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric (STD),19 X 7.0 ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS,FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator 2nd row 40/60 tip & slide bench seat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7