2009 Dodge Journey

144,881 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS THIRD ROW SEATS

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS THIRD ROW SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

144,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447892
  • Stock #: 554829
  • VIN: 3D4GH57V69T554829

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 144,881 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 DODGE JOURNEY SXT WITH 144881 KMS, RECERTIFIED, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, THIRD-ROW SEATS, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric (STD),19 X 7.0 ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD WHEELS,FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 160-amp alternator 2nd row 40/60 tip & slide bench seat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

