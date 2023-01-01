2009 Dodge Ram 1500

$6,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 4 , 4 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10079676

10079676 Stock #: 728123

728123 VIN: 1D3HV18T39S728123

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 234,489 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required),5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD),DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT,CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH,26A S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.