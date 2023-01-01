Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

234,489 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

ST 6 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

ST 6 PASSENGER

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 10079676
  2. 10079676
  3. 10079676
  4. 10079676
  5. 10079676
  6. 10079676
  7. 10079676
  8. 10079676
  9. 10079676
  10. 10079676
  11. 10079676
  12. 10079676
  13. 10079676
  14. 10079676
Contact Seller

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
234,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079676
  • Stock #: 728123
  • VIN: 1D3HV18T39S728123

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 234,489 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 DODGE RAM 1500 QUAD CAB 140.5 ST WITH 234489 KMS, THIRD ROW SEAT, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate,SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required),5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD),DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT,CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH,26A S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2013 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 256,917 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 198,375 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz R...
 152,326 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory